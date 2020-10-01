Left Menu
Soccer-Foden, Greenwood out of England squad, Maguire returns

England have dropped Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood for their friendly with Wales and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark later this month while Harry Maguire returns to the 30-man squad named by manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday. Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has started the season in sizzling goalscoring form, has been called up for the first time, along with Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes and Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka.

England have dropped Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood for their friendly with Wales and Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark later this month while Harry Maguire returns to the 30-man squad named by manager Gareth Southgate on Thursday.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has started the season in sizzling goalscoring form, has been called up for the first time, along with Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes and Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka. Manchester City midfielder Foden and Manchester United forward Greenwood were last month called up to the senior squad for the first time but were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.

Both players had issued apologies in the aftermath of the incident but Southgate had said they would have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection. Maguire returns after he was withdrawn for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark following his arrest and trial in Greece during the close season.

A Greek court found Maguire guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult following a brawl on the island of Mykonos. The 27-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days but the United captain has been granted a full retrial after appealing the convictions.

Southgate's England play Wales on Oct. 8 before two more home games against top-ranked Belgium on Oct. 11 and Denmark on Oct. 14. Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Tyrone Mings, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Harry Winks Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Harvey Barnes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Danny Ings, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho

