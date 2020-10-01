Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenin, Ostapenko both reach 3rd round at French Open

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who won his only title at Roland Garros in 2016, began against Ricardas Berankis shortly before 3 p.m. By then, conditions were relatively warm, at least compared to the previous few days of rain and wind. Earlier, former champion Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the third round when she beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:29 IST
Kenin, Ostapenko both reach 3rd round at French Open
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Once Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin got going, she kept going — right into the third round of the French Open. The fourth-seeded American started slowly Thursday under a closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier before pulling out a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ana Bogdan.

"I knew I had to fight. She was playing well," Kenin said on court moments after the match ended. "I just couldn't find my rhythm in the beginning." She also nearly stumbled at the end, too. Kenin held three match points with Bogdan serving at 5-1 but failed to convert them all.

In the next game, Kenin had to save three break points before finally winning on her fourth match point. The 21-year-old Kenin will next face either Irina Bara or Alison Van Uytvanck, and another victory will equal her best performance at Roland Garros. She reached the fourth round last year in her second appearance at the tournament.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic followed on Chatrier, by which time the roof was open and sunshine was bathing the tournament's biggest stadium after days of miserable weather. The 17-time Grand Slam champion, who won his only title at Roland Garros in 2016, began against Ricardas Berankis shortly before 3 p.m. By then, conditions were relatively warm, at least compared to the previous few days of rain and wind.

Earlier, former champion Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the third round when she beat second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-2. Even though there were late-morning blue skies for their match, the roof stayed closed over Chatrier.

Ostapenko won her only major title in 2017 at Roland Garros. The unseeded Latvian will next face either 29th-seeded Sloane Stephens or Paula Badosa. Pliskova's twin sister, Kristyna, was also playing a former French Open champion. She was facing 2016 winner Garbiñe Muguruza.

In other women's matches, two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-3. The seventh-seeded Kvitova reached the semifinals at Roland Garros in 2012. Also, No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (6), 6-0, but Danish teen Clara Tauson's surprise Roland Garros run ended when she lost to unseeded American Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3.

Other than former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, the 17-year-old Tauson was the first Danish woman in the second round of any major tournament since 1989..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to move 787 production to South Carolina in 2021

Boeing Co said on Thursday it will move the rest of its 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina in 2021, a cost-cutting strategy that raises questions over the future its giant Everett plant north of Seattle. Reuters first reported on S...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. labor market, income data point to drawn-out economic recovery

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week but remained at recession levels, while personal income dropped in August, underscoring the need for another government rescue package for businesses and the unem...

Cricket-Opening week of IPL had record 269 mln viewers - study

A record 269 million viewers tuned in for the opening week of this years Indian Premier League IPL, which is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 crisis, with viewing minutes up 15, data released on Thursday showed. Th...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 9.15 pm Nation DEL110 UP-HATHRAS-FAMILY-PRESSURE Hathras case Victims family alleges admin, police pressure demands CBI probe Hathras UP The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who succumbed to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020