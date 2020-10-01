Liverpool prepared, can't wait for match against Arsenal: Curtis Jones

Ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Arsenal, Liverpool's Curtis Jones said the team is prepared and it cannot wait for the game to get started. "They are a strong team and they will give it 100 per cent and come out fighting, but I think we are definitely prepared and know what they are going to do. We know it is going to be a difficult game, but the boys are excited and we cannot wait for the game to get started," the club's official website quoted Jones as saying.

Liverpool are high on confidence as they defeated Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday. Liverpool had secured a 3-1 win in the match. Also, in their previous Carabao Cup clash, Liverpool registered a massive 7-2 win over Lincoln City. Jones had scored twice in the match against Lincoln City. However, back in August, Arsenal defeated Liverpool on penalties to win the FA Community Shield.

Jones further stated: "I think they have got a point to prove after the last game that we had against them in the Premier League. We also had a point to prove because they beat us in the Community Shield, so we showed what a great team we are and we came away with a win. I do not think they will be happy so as I said they will have a point to prove and have got things to put right." Liverpool will take on Arsenal in Carabao Cup on Friday. (ANI)