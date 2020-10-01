Left Menu
Rohit Sharma becomes third batsman to register 5000 runs in IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the third batsman to register 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:03 IST
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma (Image: IPL's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the third batsman to register 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the feat against King XI Punjab here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium with a glorious cover drive.

Rohit has now scored more than 5,000 IPL runs in 191 matches. The other two players who have scored over 5,000 runs in the IPL are Royal Challengers Banglore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings star batsman Suresh Raina. Kohli has 5,430 runs under his belt from 180 games while Raina has scored 5,368 runs from 193 matches. Rohit and Raina have smashed only one century while Kohli has slammed five centuries in the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is on the fourth spot in the run-scoring charts in IPL as he has 4,793 runs from 129 matches. In the ongoing match, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai Indians had a bad start as they lost Quinton de Kock in the very first over.

Both the teams have won a single match so far out of their three matches. However, KXIP are above Mumbai Indians in the points table owing to their better net run rate. (ANI)

