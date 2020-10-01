HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day five

Highlights of the fifth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Thursday (all times GMT): 1550 PLISKOVA TWINS OUT AS MUGURUZA BEATS KRISTYNA

Former Roland Garros champion Garbine Muguruza sealed a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Czech Kristyna Pliskova, whose twin Karolina lost to Jelena Ostapenko earlier on Thursday. READ MORE:

World number 101 Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain stunned Canadian ninth seed Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 8-6 for the biggest win of his career and a spot in the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. 1411 DJOKOVIC MAKES SHORT WORK OF BERANKIS

Novak Djokovic continued his charge towards an 18th Grand Slam title, and a second at Roland Garros following his 2016 success, with a 6-1 6-2 6-2 win over Ricardas Berankis. 1225 KENIN SURVIVES BOGDAN SCARE

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin surrendered the opening set before switching gears to beat unseeded Romanian Ana Bogdan 3-6 6-3 6-2 to reach the third round. Joining her was seventh seed Petra Kvitova, who hardly broke sweat in her 6-3 6-3 win over Italian Jasmine Paolini. Eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka beat Daria Kasatkina 7-6(6) 6-0.

1017 SECOND SEED PLISKOVA CRASHES OUT Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, eased past Italian Open runner-up Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-2 to book a spot in the third round.

The unseeded Latvian struck 27 winners and broke second seed Pliskova's serve five times to register her first victory over the Czech on clay. 0907 PLAY UNDER WAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Play began on Court Philippe Chatrier under sunny skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast later in the day.