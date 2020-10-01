Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan ropes in David hemp as head coach of women's team

With 271 first-class matches under his belt in which he scored over 15,000 runs for Glamorgan, Free State and Warwickshire, Hemp is expected to improve the rankings of the Pakistan women's team which has now gone without any cricket for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hemp, who also represented Bermuda in 22 one-day internationals from 2006 to 2009, is a qualified UK level four coach and the second foreigner after New Zealand's Mark Coles to be appointed head coach of the Pakistani women's team.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:47 IST
Pakistan ropes in David hemp as head coach of women's team

Pakistan has roped in Australia-based David Hemp as head coach of the national women's team which has seen a regular change of guard at the helm of affairs in the last few years. The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday that Hemp was appointed after a robust and transparent recruitment process in which a number of foreign and local qualified candidates had taken part in.

Hemp, who turns 50 next week, has previously coached the Melbourne Stars' and Victorian women's cricket teams in Australia's Women's Big Bash League between 2015 and 2020, and is also a former Bermuda and Glamorgan captain. With 271 first-class matches under his belt in which he scored over 15,000 runs for Glamorgan, Free State and Warwickshire, Hemp is expected to improve the rankings of the Pakistan women's team which has now gone without any cricket for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hemp, who also represented Bermuda in 22 one-day internationals from 2006 to 2009, is a qualified UK level four coach and the second foreigner after New Zealand's Mark Coles to be appointed head coach of the Pakistani women's team. Coles, who enjoyed considerable success with the women's team, left abruptly last year due to some family issues.

Before Coles and since his departure, the PCB has tried out a number of Pakistani coaches, including former Test players, Basit Ali, Kabir Khan and others like Sabih Azhar, Iqbal Imam etc. "David brings with him wealth of experience and knowledge, more importantly around women's cricket development, which is extremely critical to our strategy as part of our endeavour to increase the pool of cricketers and also help them top rise to the level of the front-running international sides," Urooj Mumtaz, Acting Head of Pakistan Women's Wing and Chair of women's selection committee, was quoted as saying in a press release.

"David has worked for five years in Australia with the Melbourne and Victoria women's sides and he is a perfect fit for the role we were looking for as he will be able to use that experience and knowledge to translate into our system that will ultimately benefit Pakistan women's cricket. "I am sure our players will make optimum use of David's expertise and strict work ethics, while I am sure David will have an enjoyable time when he relocates to Pakistan to join the elite company of illustrious coaching staff of Atiq-uz-Zaman, Grant Bradburn, Mohammad Yousuf, Mohammad Zahid and Saqlain Mushtaq at our National High Performance Centre." David takes over from Iqbal Imam, who had succeeded Mark Coles. Pakistan will feature in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier next year for the event proper that will take place in New Zealand in 2022.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwaiti opposition hopes new emir permits political "detente"

Kuwaiti opposition figures proposed electoral reforms and a pardon for dissidents in recent meetings with the prince who has since become the new emir, they said, seeking to improve stormy ties with the government that have sometimes flared...

Finally, a government after 652 days: New Belgian PM debuts at EU summit

Belgiums new premier arrived for a European Union summit on Thursday fresh from his swearing-in ceremony, exultantly bumping elbows with fellow leaders as he told them his country finally had a proper government after 652 days.Summits of th...

U.S. airlines face grim winter, with or without a bailout

U.S. airlines face a winter test of their finances and question marks over the reach of their domestic flight networks after failing, for now, to win fresh federal aid.American Airlines and United Airlines began laying off 32,000 workers af...

Syria's Damascus airport resumes commercial flights after COVID-19 halt

Syria on Thursday reopened Damascus airport for regular international commercial traffic after a six-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it had imposed strict health measures inside the facility. Airport officials said nation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020