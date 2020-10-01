Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharma starts with one-under 70 at Scottish Open

Sharma has missed five cuts in eight starts and had a best of T-44 at Portugal Masters. Sharma, who has his friend from India, Ainesh Ahluwalia on the bag this week, had a bogey on second, but birdies on fifth and 15th and pars rest of the round helped him to score 70.

PTI | Northberwick | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:09 IST
Sharma starts with one-under 70 at Scottish Open

Enduring a lean patch for some time, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma got off to his best start since February, carding a one-under 70 in the opening round of the ASI Scottish Open here on Thursday. Sharma has missed five cuts in eight starts and had a best of T-44 at Portugal Masters.

Sharma, who has his friend from India, Ainesh Ahluwalia on the bag this week, had a bogey on second, but birdies on fifth and 15th and pars rest of the round helped him to score 70. Among others shooting 70 like Sharma were Malaysia's Gavin Green, Thai Jazz Janewattanond, last week's runner-up Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace.

Among other Indians in the field, Gaganjeet Bhullar had another disappointing round after missing the cut last week in Northern Ireland. Bhullar had five bogeys in the first 12 holes before birdies on 13th and 15th seemed to be a small consolation. He then dropped a triple bogey on Par-4 18th and ended with 77, which left him with a lot of work to do to make the weekend.

Veteran Lee Westwood, who turned 47 in April, was brilliant in the first round as he was seven-under through 17 holes. Westwood, who started the year with a win at Abu Dhabi, has since finished T4 at Honda Classic on PGA Tour but missed cut at Arnold Palmer before Covid halted all golf. On return, he played only in Europe and was T-17 at UK Championships and T-10 at Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters before he returned to US for the US Open, where he was finished a creditable T-13. Alexander Bjork follows him with eight-under 63, while Lee Min Woo shot five-under 66.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe power tariffs up 50%, another hike set for next month

Zimbabwes energy regulator has allowed the state power company to increase tariffs by 50 from Thursday while another hike by the same margin would come into effect next month. The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company Z...

Soccer-UEFA to allow partial return of fans where local authorities allow

Spectators are to be allowed at European club and national team competition matches, at up to 30 of stadium capacity, where local authorities allow, UEFA said on Thursday.The European soccer body said the decision followed what it described...

Biden campaign to start in-person voter outreach as U.S. election nears

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Bidens campaign will send supporters to solicit possible voters in person, two aides said on Thursday, shifting tactics in the final weeks of the race after shunning door-knocking efforts in the face...

Kuwaiti opposition hopes new emir permits political "detente"

Kuwaiti opposition figures proposed electoral reforms and a pardon for dissidents in recent meetings with the prince who has since become the new emir, they said, seeking to improve stormy ties with the government that have sometimes flared...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020