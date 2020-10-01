Sharma starts with one-under 70 at Scottish Open

Enduring a lean patch for some time, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma got off to his best start since February, carding a one-under 70 in the opening round of the ASI Scottish Open here on Thursday. Sharma has missed five cuts in eight starts and had a best of T-44 at Portugal Masters.

Sharma, who has his friend from India, Ainesh Ahluwalia on the bag this week, had a bogey on second, but birdies on fifth and 15th and pars rest of the round helped him to score 70. Among others shooting 70 like Sharma were Malaysia's Gavin Green, Thai Jazz Janewattanond, last week's runner-up Aaron Rai and Matt Wallace.

Among other Indians in the field, Gaganjeet Bhullar had another disappointing round after missing the cut last week in Northern Ireland. Bhullar had five bogeys in the first 12 holes before birdies on 13th and 15th seemed to be a small consolation. He then dropped a triple bogey on Par-4 18th and ended with 77, which left him with a lot of work to do to make the weekend.

Veteran Lee Westwood, who turned 47 in April, was brilliant in the first round as he was seven-under through 17 holes. Westwood, who started the year with a win at Abu Dhabi, has since finished T4 at Honda Classic on PGA Tour but missed cut at Arnold Palmer before Covid halted all golf. On return, he played only in Europe and was T-17 at UK Championships and T-10 at Estrella Damm Andalucia Masters before he returned to US for the US Open, where he was finished a creditable T-13. Alexander Bjork follows him with eight-under 63, while Lee Min Woo shot five-under 66.