Left Menu
Development News Edition

Back in Germany, Loris Karius seeks to rebuild career

More than two years after making some bad mistakes for Liverpool in the Champions League final, the German goalkeeper has returned to his homeland for the latest move in trying to rebuild his once-promising career. Union Berlin may be far from the peak of European soccer, but it could offer the ideal place for Karius right now.

PTI | Dusseldorf | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:23 IST
Back in Germany, Loris Karius seeks to rebuild career

A return to the Bundesliga relegation fight was never part of the plan for Loris Karius. More than two years after making some bad mistakes for Liverpool in the Champions League final, the German goalkeeper has returned to his homeland for the latest move in trying to rebuild his once-promising career.

Union Berlin may be far from the peak of European soccer, but it could offer the ideal place for Karius right now. The first step could come Friday when Union plays Mainz, Karius' old club. "I'm looking forward to my new opportunity in Berlin and I'm happy to be playing in the Bundesliga again," Karius said Monday after his season-long loan from Liverpool was confirmed. "Union is a special club, one that has earned a great deal of respect, not just by promotion to the Bundesliga. I would like to play my part in this positive development and help to achieve the great goal of staying in the Bundesliga." When Karius left the Bundesliga in 2016, he was an up-and-coming goalkeeper with a dependable reputation. That came from helping Mainz establish itself in the Bundesliga and move away from the threat of relegation.

A successful loan spell would help Union — the only current Bundesliga club which once played in the Cold War-era East German league — to do the same. Karius spent two years in Liverpool trying to confirm himself as first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Simon Mignolet. That seemed to have paid off when he started the Champions League final in Kyiv, but the game changed everything.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos caught Karius with an elbow and, while he at first seemed healthy enough to carry on, basic errors crept into his game. Trying to roll the ball out to a defender, Karius sent it straight to Karim Benzema for a goal. Later, Gareth Bale scored Madrid's third goal in the 3-1 win with a shot that bounced off Karius' hands and went in. He was diagnosed with concussion in the days after the game. Ridicule and death threats followed on social media.

"We as players face an extreme amount of hostility on the internet," Karius told German sports weekly Sport Bild in April. "If you were to read through every message, you wouldn't be able to sleep for two days. It's crazy what people allow themselves to do under the cover of anonymity." Karius has played only a smattering of friendly games for Liverpool since that night in Kyiv, and no competitive matches, as Alisson Becker is established as the No. 1 goalkeeper at Anfield. His first attempt to reboot his career on a two-year loan at Besiktas ended in acrimony when Karius terminated his contract with the Turkish club in May amid a dispute over pay. His last competitive game was against Galatasaray on March 15. At Union it's not a given that Karius will always start ahead of Andreas Luthe, who was signed from Augsburg in the off-season and looked reliable in his two league games so far. Union coach Urs Fischer is keeping his options open.

"You'll have to wait and see," the Swiss coach said Wednesday. "He's played test games. He was in training. He brings all the qualities needed to play if necessary. It is how it is in the end." There's another Liverpool loanee in the squad in Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi. And Finland forward Joel Pohjanpalo could make his Union debut Friday, two days after completing a loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqis gather in Baghdad to mark anti-government protests anniversary

A few hundred Iraqis gathered in Baghdads central Tahrir square on Thursday to mark the anniversary of anti-government unrest that erupted last year and to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. Protesters waved the Iraqi fla...

Paris faces further COVID restrictions as virus surges

The French government is poised to put Paris on maximum COVID alert from as soon as Monday, Health Minister Olivier Veran said, a move which would likely force the closure of restaurants and bars and tighten other restrictions on public lif...

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal before Durga Puja

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is likely to visit West Bengal before Durga Puja to look into the partys organisational aspects ahead of state assembly polls due in 2021, its state president Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday....

Zimbabwe power tariffs up 50%, another hike set for next month

Zimbabwes energy regulator has allowed the state power company to increase tariffs by 50 from Thursday while another hike by the same margin would come into effect next month. The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company Z...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020