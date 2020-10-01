Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: We have more balanced side this year, says Yuzvendra Chahal

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are a more balanced side as compared to their last two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:02 IST
IPL 13: We have more balanced side this year, says Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo/RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are a more balanced side as compared to their last two seasons in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Chahal, who has taken 105 wickets in the showpiece event, exuded confidence and said that there is positive energy in the camp which was earlier felt in the ninth edition of the IPL (2016).

RCB had a good IPL season in 2016. The Kohli-led side had managed to reach the final of the tournament but faced defeat at the hands-off Sunrisers Hyderabad. "This year we have a more balanced side, especially the bowling. We have won two matches out of three and we are very positive this year," Chahal said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"Everyone in the camp including Virat Bhai (Virat Kohli) and AB de Villiers are saying that there is some different feeling. Something which we have felt in IPl 2016," he added. RCB have won two games out of their three matches so far. The Kohli-led side had clinched their last game after defeating Mumbai Indians in the super over.

Chahal dismissed opener Quinton de Kock in the game and gave away 48 runs. The leg spinner also said that whether he plays or not his only aim is to see RCB lift the IPL trophy. "There is positive energy in the camp and also from the management side. If I am playing or not -- my goal has always been to win a trophy for RCB," said Chahal.

RCB will next lock horns with Rajasthan Royals on October 3. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RBI approves appointment of CoD to run Dhanlaxmi Bank till appointment of CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said that the RBI has approved a three-member interim committee of directors, headed by G Subramonia Iyer, to run the private sector bank after the shareholders voted out its MD and CEO Sunil Gurbaxani. The shareh...

Inequality seen as a root cause of West Africa's Sahel crisis

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Unequal access to wealth is one of the main causes of worsening violence in West Africas Sahel, which has forced millions to flee their homes, conflict analysts said on Thursday.Whi...

COVID-19, Chinese actions, economic downturn accelerates India-US relationship: senior US official

Despite the daunting challenges like COVID-19, Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region and the global economic downturn, India and the US are finding ways to cooperate and collaborate and there is an acceleration in the breadth and depth...

Netizens ask Kenyatta to practice physical distancing over a photo shared by State House

A photo circulating on the internet, shared by State House of Kenya on social media got netizens talking. In the photo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, donning a mask, is seen embracing France President Emmanuel Macron.President Uhuru Kenyatta is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020