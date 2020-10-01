Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo to renew rivalry as Barca face Juve

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other for the first time in more than two years after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on Thursday in the Champions League group stage. Defending champions Bayern Munich face a potentially bruising two matches against Atletico Madrid while the draw also produced several other heavyweight clashes including Paris St Germain v Manchester United and Real Madrid v Inter Milan.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 23:51 IST
WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Messi, Ronaldo to renew rivalry as Barca face Juve

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other for the first time in more than two years after their teams, Barcelona and Juventus, were drawn together on Thursday in the Champions League group stage.

Defending champions Bayern Munich face a potentially bruising two matches against Atletico Madrid while the draw also produced several other heavyweight clashes including Paris St Germain v Manchester United and Real Madrid v Inter Milan. Premier League champions Liverpool must face Ajax Amsterdam and free-scoring Serie A side Atalanta.

The draw, usually held at a lavish ceremony in a seaside conference hall in Monaco, this time took place in a Geneva television studio due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The late start to the season -- a knock-on effect of last season being interrupted by the pandemic -- means that the six matchdays will be played between Oct. 19 and Dec.9, a month less than usual.

Shortly after the ceremony, UEFA announced that spectators would be allowed to watch matches, upto a maximum of 30% of stadium capacity, if local authorities allow. Barcelona and Juventus, who met in the 2015 final, were paired in Group G along with Dynamo Kyiv and Hungarian side Ferencvaros, who are back in the group stage after a 25-year absence.

Ronaldo, 35, and Messi, 33, the two highest scorers in Champions League history with 130 and 115 goals respectively, have not clashed since the Portuguese left Real Madrid to join Juventus at the end of the 2017-18 season. The pair have only met five times in the Champions League, most recently in 2011 when Barcelona beat Real 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

"It will be a huge clash with Barcelona and a fascinating encounter because it allows the two best players in the world – Ronaldo and Messi – to face off against each other," said Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved. TOUGH START

It will also be a tough start for Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo, handed the reins in August despite having no previous coaching experience. Bayern were the first team to be drawn out of the pot by former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba, one of the guests at the draw, and were joined by Atletico Madrid, Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

Paris St Germain, last season's runners-up, and Manchester United will clash in Group H, bringing back memories of the English side's memorable comeback two seasons ago when they won on away goals after losing 2-0 at home. A tough group was completed by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Turkey's Istanbul Basaksehir -- one of four group stage debutants alongside Rennes, FC Midtjylland and Russians Krasnodar.

Group D will feature Liverpool and Ajax, who have won the competition 10 times between them, plus Atalanta, who reached the quarter-finals on their debut last season, and Denmark's Midtjylland. Thirteen-times champions Real Madrid were drawn in Group B alongside Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Borussia Moenchengladbach. Inter beat Shakhtar 5-0 last month in the Europa League semi-finals.

Group E appeared to be one of the most open groups, featuring Europa League winners Sevilla, Chelsea, Krasnodar and Rennes. However, it could bring back unhappy memories for Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, who was fired as Spain coach at the team camp in Krasnodar two days before the start of the 2018 World Cup.

Group F is also unpredictable with Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Club Brugge. Manchester City will start as clear favourites in Group C with Porto, Olympiakos and Olympique de Marseille likely to battle for second spot.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Scots lawmaker suspended after taking long train journey despite positive virus test

A lawmaker from Nicola Sturgeons ruling Scottish National Party SNP was suspended on Thursday after travelling home by train from London to Scotland despite having received a positive test result for COVID-19. Margaret Ferrier was told her ...

RBI approves appointment of CoD to run Dhanlaxmi Bank till appointment of CEO

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Thursday said that the RBI has approved a three-member interim committee of directors, headed by G Subramonia Iyer, to run the private sector bank after the shareholders voted out its MD and CEO Sunil Gurbaxani. The shareh...

Inequality seen as a root cause of West Africa's Sahel crisis

By Nellie Peyton DAKAR, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Unequal access to wealth is one of the main causes of worsening violence in West Africas Sahel, which has forced millions to flee their homes, conflict analysts said on Thursday.Whi...

COVID-19, Chinese actions, economic downturn accelerates India-US relationship: senior US official

Despite the daunting challenges like COVID-19, Chinese actions in the Indo-Pacific region and the global economic downturn, India and the US are finding ways to cooperate and collaborate and there is an acceleration in the breadth and depth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020