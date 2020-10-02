Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solskjaer OK with United squad depth despite just 1 signing

There was a noticeable drop-off in quality between Solskjaer's starting team and his replacements in the final months of last season, meaning the United manager barely changed his lineup. However, Solskjaer said the situation has changed and that “there is competition for places now” in his existing squad.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:13 IST
Solskjaer OK with United squad depth despite just 1 signing

Weeks after acknowledging Manchester United needed a deeper squad to challenge for trophies, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday he was happy with the players at his disposal despite the club making just one signing for this season. United heads into the final days of the transfer window with only a single arrival in the form of midfielder Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

Meanwhile, United's big rivals like Chelsea and Manchester City have spent heavily this window, while Premier League champion Liverpool also has been active in recent weeks in bringing in Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota. There was a noticeable drop-off in quality between Solskjaer's starting team and his replacements in the final months of last season, meaning the United manager barely changed his lineup.

However, Solskjaer said the situation has changed and that “there is competition for places now” in his existing squad. “Of course, the performances last season didn't warrant me giving too many of them more (opportunities) because I think the 11, 12, 13 players who played really well deserved to play more,” Solskjaer said Friday, with just three more days to go until the transfer window closes.

“And that means when you don't play, you don't get the fitness and sharpness to knock on the door and get in the team. “I think it's a different scenario now after two games already. I have seen many of the other players that didn't play too much last season play really well.” Solskjaer said in April, when the league was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, that a club as wealthy as United could be able to “exploit” the transfer market because of the financial uncertainty in the game.

“My wording during lockdown — 'exploit' — was a bad word by me,” Solskjaer said. “I didn't mean it in that respect. I meant there might be clubs out there and players who have to move because of the situation and that it might be interesting for us. “At the moment, there's not been those situations. We have lost loads of money, as other clubs have as well.” United, which has been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, started the Premier League season with a home loss to Crystal Palace and needed a penalty in the 10th minute of stoppage time last weekend to win 3-2 at Brighton, which struck the goal frame on five occasions.

United hosts Tottenham on Sunday..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to reopen federal government schools from Oct 12

Nigeria will allow federal government schools to reopen from October 12, while schools run by states and private owners may open on their own timetables, the education minister said on Friday. New COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, Africas most pop...

Putin says Trump's 'inherent vitality' will see him through COVID-19

Russian President Vladimir Putin wished Donald Trump a swift recovery on Friday after the U.S. president tested positive for COVID-19. I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with this dangerou...

Pollard's terrific form early in tournament is great sign for us: Zaheer Khan

Kieron Pollards blazing form at the onset of the Indian Premier League is a great sign for the Mumbai Indians as it has been the case over the years, says bowling mentor Zaheer Khan. In his element in the last two games, Pollard smashed an ...

European leaders ask Commission to name areas of strategic EU weakness

European Union leaders asked their Brussels-based executive on Friday to name strategic areas where the bloc relies too much on countries such as China and the United States, and to propose ways to make amends. EU leaders said their industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020