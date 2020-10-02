Left Menu
IPL 13: Dhoni becomes most capped player as Rashid clocks 50th game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday created history by becoming the most-capped player in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:38 IST
CSK skipper MS Dhoni and SRH spinner Rashid Khan (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday created history by becoming the most-capped player in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Indian skipper achieved the landmark when CSK stepped out on the field to compete against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) here at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dhoni has now played 194 IPL matches the most by any cricketer. He surpassed his teammate Suresh Raina who has 193 IPL games under his belt. Both Dhoni and Raina have now played 164 matches for CSK. The left-handed batsman had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has played 192 matches in IPL while Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has 180 IPL matches under his belt.

SRH star spinner Rashid Khan is playing his 50th IPL match today. He has taken 59 wickets in the IPL at a strike rate of 19.72. CSK are currently at the bottom of the table a sight you would have rarely imagined in the IPL.

SRH have had the same run as that of CSK in the ongoing IPL. However due to their better net run rate than CSK the David Warner led side is placed second from the bottom. (ANI)

