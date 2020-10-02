Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romelu Lukaku wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku on Friday won the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award.

ANI | Nyon | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:31 IST
Romelu Lukaku wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award
Romelu Lukaku (Photo/ Europa League Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku on Friday won the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award. The 27-year-old finished ahead of Bruno Fernandes and Ever Banega to win the fourth edition of the award, which was announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw in Nyon. His Belgian international team-mate Eden Hazard collected the gong last season.

Lukaku registered in all six of Inter's games after entering the competition in the knockout stage - striking seven goals in total - and also laid on two assists. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot in August's final though he was unfortunate to later deflect in a shot that gave Sevilla the title. Lukaku nevertheless ended 2019/20 with 34 goals in all competitions for the Nerazzurri.

The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season's group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association. Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team. (ANI)

Also Read: 7 parties agree on Belgian coalition government

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Athletics-Bekele ruled out of London Marathon with calf injury

Ethiopias Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, has withdrawn from Sundays London race with a calf injury which has put paid to his showdown with Kenyas world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Bekele said he picked up ...

British PM Johnson says trade deal is up to the EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was up to the European Union whether the two sides reached a trade agreement, calling on Brussels to use common sense to hand Britain a similar deal to the one it did with Canada.Talking to BBC...

Security forces recover stolen rifles from wildlife sanctuary

Two .303 rifles stolenfrom the Kalamati Gate Forest Range Office were recovered fromSonai-Rupai Wildlife sanctuary in Assams Sonitpur district bysecurity forces on Friday, police saidA joint operation by police, Assam Forest ProtectionForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020