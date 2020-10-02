Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 20:59 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-LD PREVIEW Battle of Royals in first afternoon game of IPL Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (PTI) The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-LD PREVIEW 'Battle of Sixes': Expect a contest between Pant and Russell as DC take on KKR Sharjah, Oct 2 (PTI) Andre Russell's brute power will meet its match in Rishabh Pant's fearless approach when Kolkata Knight Riders face Delhi Capitals with an aim to light up the Sharjah skyline in what promises to be another six-hitting IPL contest here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-ZAHEER Pollard's terrific form early in tournament is great sign for us: Zaheer Khan Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (PTI) Kieron Pollard's blazing form at the onset of the Indian Premier League is a "great sign" for the Mumbai Indians as it has been the case over the years, says bowling mentor Zaheer Khan.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKINGS India climb to third in ICC women's T20 team rankings Dubai, Oct 2 (PTI) The Indian women's cricket team has overtaken New Zealand to rise to the third spot in the T20 International standings and retained the second position in the ODI chart of the latest ICC rankings released on Friday. SPO-CRI-IPL-HARDIK Off-spinner coming to bowl last over of our innings was "mouth-watering": Hardik Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (PTI) Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya says the very sight of off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham being handed the ball in the 20th over of his team's IPL clash against Kings XI Punjab had him and his big-hitting partner Kieron Pollard excited before they hit him for 25 runs.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DHONI-RECORD Dubai, Oct 2 (PTI) Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the most-capped player in the history of IPL with his 194th appearance in the popular tournament, surpassing Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina. SPO-CRI-BCCI-WOM NCA conducts seminars for women's coaches Bengaluru, Oct 3 (PTI) A seven-week series of professional development seminar for women coaches across the country has concluded at the National Cricket Academy here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-COTTRELL I have bounced back, Kings XI Punjab will be back too: Cottrell Abu Dhabi, Oct 2 (PTI) Kings XI Punjab pacer Sheldon Cottrell is unfazed by the mounting losses of his team in the IPL and asserts that the side will bounce back just as he did after being pummelled by Rahul Tewatia not so long ago. SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Sharma T-39th with steady opening round at Scottish Open North Berwick (Scotland), Oct 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma got off to his best start since February, carding a one-under 70 in the first round of the ASI Scottish Open here.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI Lahiri off to flying start with bogey-free 66 at Sanderson Farms golf Mississippi, Oct 2 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri's hot putter got him off to a flying start at the Sanderson Farms Championship, leaving him Tied-7th after the opening round. SPO-CRI-WI-WOM-WALSH Walsh named head coach of West Indies women's cricket team Kingston, Oct 2 (PTI) Fast bowling great Courtney Walsh has been appointed as the new head coach of the West Indies women's cricket team.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White Hou...

Athletics-Bekele ruled out of London Marathon with calf injury

Ethiopias Kenenisa Bekele, the second-fastest marathon runner in history, has withdrawn from Sundays London race with a calf injury which has put paid to his showdown with Kenyas world record holder Eliud Kipchoge. Bekele said he picked up ...

British PM Johnson says trade deal is up to the EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was up to the European Union whether the two sides reached a trade agreement, calling on Brussels to use common sense to hand Britain a similar deal to the one it did with Canada.Talking to BBC...

Security forces recover stolen rifles from wildlife sanctuary

Two .303 rifles stolenfrom the Kalamati Gate Forest Range Office were recovered fromSonai-Rupai Wildlife sanctuary in Assams Sonitpur district bysecurity forces on Friday, police saidA joint operation by police, Assam Forest ProtectionForce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020