Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 COVID positives in double figures but teams are clear

Formula One reported 10 positive COVID-19 tests over the Russian Grand Prix weekend but said on Friday that the teams were unaffected. Most, if not all, of the remaining seven races of the season are expected to have fans in attendance. While paddock access requires a negative test, and only essential staff and teams are allowed in, there was some concern about safety away from the circuit in Sochi.

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:40 IST
Motor racing-F1 COVID positives in double figures but teams are clear
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Formula One reported 10 positive COVID-19 tests over the Russian Grand Prix weekend but said on Friday that the teams were unaffected. The sport said 1,822 people had been tested between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 and those who were found to be positive were all ancillary personnel.

"Those cases have been managed quickly and effectively without impacting the event," it said in a statement. "The presence of fans has not affected that situation as the public was not allowed to enter the F1 bubble as per our protocol in force."

It was the highest number of positives from testing so far. The previous Sept. 18-24 period showed seven, six of them ancillary employees such as cleaners or caterers. The Russian race in Sochi was the first with a substantial crowd in attendance. Organisers said 30,000 people visited the Olympic Park each day.

The first eight races of the season were held behind closed doors, before some 2,800 fans per day were allowed at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Italy's Mugello circuit. Most, if not all, of the remaining seven races of the season are expected to have fans in attendance.

While paddock access requires a negative test, and only essential staff and teams are allowed in, there was some concern about safety away from the circuit in Sochi. "In Russia, wearing a mask isn't mandatory," motorsport.com quoted Haas's French driver Romain Grosjean as saying last weekend.

"Waiters do, but don't cover their noses. There are many fans at the hotel, so we sometimes find ourselves sharing an elevator with people from outside the F1 bubble. That's not something I'm super comfortable with." Racing Point's Mexican Sergio Perez is so far the only driver to contract the virus, missing two races in August.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

White House initiated contact tracing after aide tested positive -spokeswoman

Contact tracing was put into place at the White House immediately after Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday.Immediately there was contact tracing that was put in...

EXPLAINER-What COVID-19 treatments could President Trump get?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine.Trump, 74, is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said. The most common symptoms of the disease are c...

Protest-rocked Belarus cancels all foreign media credentials

Belarus, rocked by weeks of protests against its authoritarian president and Western condemnation over a crackdown on dissent, on Friday rescinded the accreditation of all journalists working for foreign news outlets and said they must appl...

Police register case against 8 people for flouting norms and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

A case was registered against eight people on Friday for allegedly violating section 144 of CrPC and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan against the new farm laws, the Hathras gang rape case and the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020