Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Tennis-Teenage sensation Fernandez gears up for Kvitova challenge

Fernandez, the 2019 French Open junior champion, has displayed poise and maturity beyond her years on her return to Paris, defeating 31st seed Magda Linette and Polona Hercog to underline her position as one of the biggest talents on the WTA circuit. Fernandez was full of admiration for twice Wimbledon winner Kvitova, who is bidding to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 03-10-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 01:47 IST
PREVIEW-Tennis-Teenage sensation Fernandez gears up for Kvitova challenge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the French Open draw, will look to continue her fairytale run on the Parisian clay when she takes on two-times Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova in the third round on Saturday. Fernandez is enjoying a breakout season having qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open and turned heads when she scored an upset win over then world number five Belinda Bencic in Canada's Fed Cup tie against Switzerland.

The 18-year-old continued her impressive run in Acapulco, Mexico in February, when she came through qualifiers to reach her first WTA final. Fernandez, the 2019 French Open junior champion, has displayed poise and maturity beyond her years on her return to Paris, defeating 31st seed Magda Linette and Polona Hercog to underline her position as one of the biggest talents on the WTA circuit.

Fernandez was full of admiration for twice Wimbledon winner Kvitova, who is bidding to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015. "It won't be an easy match," world number 100 Fernandez told reporters. "She's a great player, won a few Grand Slams and went through some difficult times and still bounced back to being in the top 10.

"I remember since I started playing tennis, watching her winning the Wimbledon championship, the way she played was really inspiring." In other matches on Saturday, Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will meet Romanian Irina Bara and 2016 French Open winner Garbine Muguruza takes on American Danielle Collins.

Among the men, world number one Novak Djokovic will continue his charge towards an 18th Grand Slam honour when he meets Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan. Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also in action and will be targeting a fourth round berth in Paris for a second consecutive year when he meets Slovenian Aljaz Bedene.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St closes sharply lower as Trump tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday as news that U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 put investors in a risk-off mood and added to mounting uncertainties surrounding the looming election. Tech shares weighed heaviest on ...

James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' delayed until April 2021

The release of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die has been delayed until April 2021, the filmmakers said on Friday, as movie theaters struggle to draw audiences during the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, from MGM and Comcast Corps Uni...

Mediterranean Sea: ‘Cycle of violence’ for fleeing migrants must be addressed

OHCHRhighlighted what it called a cycle of violence whereby people faced deprivation and abuse in Libya, only to be left to drift for days at sea. Often, their boats were intercepted dangerously by the authorities and returned to Libya, t...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus in U.S. Congress: 18 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 10 Republicans and eight Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Senator Mike Lee becoming the latest on Friday. Here is a look at law...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020