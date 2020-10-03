Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. MLB roundup: A's, Braves, Dodgers advance

The Oakland Athletics rallied from an early deficit and used eight pitchers Thursday to post a 6-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox in the decisive Game 3 of their American League wild-card series. Oakland's first postseason series win since 2006 advances the second-seeded AL West champion into the AL Division Series against the sixth-seeded Houston Astros. The White Sox were trying to advance in the postseason for the first time since winning the 2005 World Series. Vikings GM senses turnaround coming

No offseason and another coaching staff change put the Minnesota Vikings behind the 8-ball. That's the estimation of general manager Rick Spielman, who said he senses Minnesota is close to turning around an 0-3 start into winning football. Teenage sensation Fernandez gears up for Kvitova challenge

Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez, the youngest woman left in the French Open draw, will look to continue her fairytale run on the Parisian clay when she takes on two-times Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova in the third round on Saturday. Fernandez is enjoying a breakout season having qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the Australian Open and turned heads when she scored an upset win over then world number five Belinda Bencic in Canada's Fed Cup tie against Switzerland. Zverev powers past Cecchinato into French Open last 16

Germany's Alexander Zverev dismantled Marco Cecchinato 6-1 7-5 6-3 in under two hours on Friday to move into the French Open last 16 where he will meet Italy's rising star Jannik Sinner. Zverev, who did not play any claycourt events following last month's run to the U.S. Open final, was dominant and grabbed two quick breaks to wrap up the first set after 25 minutes. Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps after her win against Sara Errani on Wednesday, leaving the court in agony seated in a wheelchair. Report: Two more Titans test positive for COVID-19

Two more Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Friday morning. That brings the total positives in the organization to 13 -- seven players and six others. Steelers and Titans COVID-19 hit game rescheduled for October 25

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests has been rescheduled for Oct. 25, the National Football League said on Friday. Originally scheduled for Sunday in Nashville, the NFL had hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday but was forced to delay it until later in October after more members of the Titans tested positive for the virus. Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Japan's Honda Motor will end its participation as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One World Championship at the end of the 2021 season to focus on zero-emission technology, it said on Friday. The decision was made at the end of September and the company does not intend to return to F1, Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo said in an online news conference. Highlights: French Open day six

Defending champion Rafa Nadal fired an ominous warning to his French Open rivals with a ruthless win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the third round on Friday, while 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock exit. Nadal, chasing a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 6-0 victory over Travaglia on Court Philippe Chatrier. Ruthless Nadal charges into French Open last 16

Claycourt master Rafael Nadal powered his way into the fourth round of his beloved French Open as his campaign for a record-extending 13th title picked up momentum with a merciless 6-1 6-4 6-0 demolition of Italian Stefano Travaglia on Friday. The second seed, looking to match Roger Federer's record of 20 men's Grand Slam singles titles, will next meet 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda, one of his biggest admirers.