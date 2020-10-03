Left Menu
In an interaction with reporters, White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows said the president and the first lady remain in good spirits. “The president does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good we continue to look at that for all of the American people,” Meadows said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 08:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 08:45 IST
Trump remains fatigued but in good spirits says his doctor

US President Donald Trump remains “fatigued but in good spirits” his physician said on Friday, a day after the president and the first-lady tested positive for COVID-19, forcing them to quarantine inside the White House. “As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He is being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we will be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” president’s physician Sean Conley said in a memo released by the White House.

Earlier in the day, Dr Conley said as a precautionary measure the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail. “He completed the infusion without the incident” said the White House doctor.

In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, he said. Dr Conley said in his memorandum that the First Lady Melania Trump remains well with "only a mild cough and headache", and the remainder of the First family "are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today”.

“Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery,” the First Lady said in a tweet Friday afternoon. In an interaction with reporters, White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows said the president and the first lady remain in good spirits.

“The president does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good we continue to look at that for all of the American people,” Meadows said. “He continues to be not only in good spirits but very energetic. We've talked a number of times this morning. I got the five or six things that he had tasked me to do like I do every single morning. And he is certainly wanting to make sure that we stay engaged, he said.

The White House Chief of Staff said it is critically important the doctors continue to monitor both his health and the health of the first lady. “The great thing about this president is not only is he staying committed to working very hard on behalf of the American people, his first question to me this morning was is how's the economy doing, how are the stimulus talks going on Capitol Hill,” he said.

The Vice President Mike Pence was tested negative for COVID-19. “Earlier this morning under my care, Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19,” said Dr Jesse Schonau, his doctor.

“Under the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Vice President is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive for COVID, including President Donald J. Trump. Vice President Mike Pence does not need to quarantine,” he said. “Vice President Mike Pence remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities,” Dr Schonau said.

The White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in her interaction with reporters, said that the president had mild symptoms, but he is hard at work. “We're having to slow him down a little bit. He's been on the phone with the Senator McConnell, Senator Lindsey Graham, been on the phone with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows talking about an emergency declarations four states as well as stimulus. So, he is hard at work despite the mild symptoms,” she said.

