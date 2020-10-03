Left Menu
Napoli players left off Italy squad due to virus concerns

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain). Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenua), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Moise Kean (Everton), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).

Key forward Lorenzo Insigne and other Napoli players have been left off Italy's squad for upcoming matches due to concerns about the coronavirus. Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski and a squad staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday following constant testing of the club after playing Genoa last weekend.

Nearly 20 Genoa players and staff members have tested positive. Genoa players, such as goalkeeper Mattia Perin, were also left out of the Italy squad. Without Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret to choose from, Italy coach Roberto Mancini handed Hellas Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri his first callup.

Also, West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna, Lazio defender Manuel Lazzari, and Sassuolo striker Domenico Berardi each were summoned for the first time in two years. Italy faces Moldova in a friendly on Wednesday in Florence then plays two UEFA Nations League matches at Poland on Oct. 11 and against the Netherlands in Bergamo three days later.

Italy leads Group 1, one point ahead of the Netherlands and Poland. Italy: Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Marco Silvestri (Hellas Verona), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan), Emerson (Chelsea), Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint-Germain), Manuel Lazzari (Lazio), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma). Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan), Giacomo Bonaventura (Fiorentina), Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain).

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenua), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Moise Kean (Everton), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)..

