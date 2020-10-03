Won everything possible with Manchester United, says Mourinho

Ahead of the Premier League fixture against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that he won everything possible with his former club. Mourinho was in charge of United for two and a half-season and he was eventually sacked in December and was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portuguese manager had managed to win the Carabao Cup and Europa League in 2016-17, as well as the Community Shield in 2016 with Manchester United. "The fans, they know that I gave everything that I could. I won what was possible to win, I didn't win what was not possible to win. I gave everything, I gave my life to the club and my professionalism like I always do," Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

"Internally, lots of friends for life, lots of amazing people that I met in the club. I only have good feelings, feelings that I will have to forget in 90 minutes because for 90 minutes, they want to win, I want to win, that's football," he added. Mourinho also said that he would not be heading into the match against United with revenge on his mind.

"Revenge? I won so many times at Old Trafford as Man Utd coach and as an opponent coach. Revenge for what? Nobody treated me badly there, everyone was so nice to me," Mourinho said. Tottenham is currently at the eighth position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings while United is at the 14th place.

Both Tottenham and United will lock horns against each other on Sunday, October 4. (ANI)