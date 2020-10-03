Sports News Roundup: A's, Braves, Dodgers advance; Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: A's, Braves, Dodgers advance

The Oakland Athletics rallied from an early deficit and used eight pitchers Thursday to post a 6-4 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox in the decisive Game 3 of their American League wild-card series. Oakland's first postseason series win since 2006 advances the second-seeded AL West champion into the AL Division Series against the sixth-seeded Houston Astros. The White Sox were trying to advance in the postseason for the first time since winning the 2005 World Series.

LeBron leads Lakers charge in Game 2 win over Heat

LeBron James took another step toward his fourth championship title on Friday, as the dominant Los Angeles Lakers clinched Game 2 over the Miami Heat 124-114 to extend their lead to 2-0 in the NBA Finals. The Lakers seized the early momentum to put up nine three-pointers in the first two quarters for a 14-point head start at halftime, as Miami struggled to fill the void left by two of their biggest playmakers, point guard Goran Dragic and forward Bam Adebayo, who left Game 1 with injuries and were not able to play on Friday.

Confident Bradley rolls to the lead in Mississippi

American Keegan Bradley confidently sat atop the leaderboard after the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday, carding a seven-under par 65 for a two-stroke lead. The 2011 PGA Championship winner said he felt right at home in Jackson, Mississippi, where he's had just one bogey through 36 holes, with fellow Americans J.T. Poston (67) and Charley Hoffman (69) tied for second at 11-under par through the first two days.

Vikings GM senses turnaround coming

No offseason and another coaching staff change put the Minnesota Vikings behind the 8-ball. That's the estimation of general manager Rick Spielman, who said he senses Minnesota is close to turning around an 0-3 start into winning football.

Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps after her win against Sara Errani on Wednesday, leaving the court in agony seated in a wheelchair.

Report: Two more Titans test positive for COVID-19

Two more Tennessee Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN reported Friday morning. That brings the total positives in the organization to 13 -- seven players and six others.

Steelers and Titans COVID-19 hit game rescheduled for October 25

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests has been rescheduled for Oct. 25, the National Football League said on Friday. Originally scheduled for Sunday in Nashville, the NFL had hoped to play the game on Monday or Tuesday but was forced to delay it until later in October after more members of the Titans tested positive for the virus.

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Japan's Honda Motor will end its participation as an engine supplier in the FIA Formula One World Championship at the end of the 2021 season to focus on zero-emission technology, it said on Friday. The decision was made at the end of September and the company does not intend to return to F1, Chief Executive Takahiro Hachigo said in an online news conference.

Highlights: French Open day six

Defending champion Rafa Nadal fired an ominous warning to his French Open rivals with a ruthless win over Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the third round on Friday, while 2015 winner Stan Wawrinka suffered a shock exit. Nadal, chasing a record-extending 13th Roland Garros title, cruised to a 6-1 6-4 6-0 victory over Travaglia on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Ruthless Nadal charges into French Open last 16

Claycourt master Rafael Nadal powered his way into the fourth round of his beloved French Open as his campaign for a record-extending 13th title picked up momentum with a merciless 6-1 6-4 6-0 demolition of Italian Stefano Travaglia on Friday. The second seed, looking to match Roger Federer's record of 20 men's Grand Slam singles titles, will next meet 20-year-old American Sebastian Korda, one of his biggest admirers.