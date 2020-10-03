Left Menu
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for high-performance athletes who are undergoing training at its centres and tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 12:56 IST
SAI issues SOP for high-performance athletes who tested COVID positive
SAI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for high-performance athletes who are undergoing training at its centers and tested positive for COVID-19. Under the new guidelines, termed "Graduated Return to Play" (GRTP), all SAI officials and centers have been asked to monitor the progression of athletes who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are undergoing training in SAI facilities.

The SOP, which has been divided into three categories based on COVID -19 cases, are as follows: Category one: COVID-19 positive and asymptomatic (Mild localized symptoms that resolve within 10 days)

Category two: COVID-19 positive and prolonged course (Regional/systemic symptoms for more than 10 days) or severe symptoms that required hospitalization Category three: COVID-19 positive and symptoms during GRTP progression (Post recovery complications)

Under the new guidelines, all SAI officials have been given strict instructions and added responsibilities with regards to training athletes who test positive for the COVID-19 virus. The SAI is also identifying medical and paramedical experts to designate at each center to ensure clinical assessment of the coronavirus infection on the athletes and implementation of the guidelines stated within the SOP. These designated medical and paramedical experts have been instructed to ensure clarity with regards to the GRTP progression in the result of the Post COVID-19 infection clinical assessment. Further, coaches have been instructed to plan a physical activity at 50 percent of normal intensity and volume for an otherwise healthy patient with a self-limiting course of COVID-19 who has been asymptomatic for 7 days.

The medical and paramedical staff have been directed to monitor the progress of the athletes regularly and give advice to athletes and coaches for gradual resumption to training. Athletes would be monitored before, during, and after the exercise sessions and any unwarranted symptoms would be reported to the medical team for further assessment.

