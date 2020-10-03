FC Goa signs Ishan Pandita

Indian Super League side FC Goa on Saturday roped in the services of the promising forward Ishan Pandita, who has the experience of playing in Spain, ahead of the upcoming season. Pandita has penned an initial one-year deal with the club and is set to be a part of the squad that challenges both in the ISL and the AFC Champions League this season.

The 22-year-old became the first Indian sign a professional contract with a club in Spanish first division in 2016 when he joined the setup at CD Leganes. There he turned out for the club's U-19 side, which at the time plied its trade in the Division de Honor Juvenil, the top level of the Spanish system for youth players.

"I am excited at the opportunity. I want to come in and show what I can do, and score goals for FC Goa. It is a team that creates a lot of chances, and the whole philosophy goes exactly with what my game is based on," Pandita said. "I am an attacking player coming into the most attacking-minded team in India, so I can’t be more ecstatic," he said.

Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Pandita was born in New Delhi before moving to Phlippines and then Bangalore. In order to get better training and learn the game, he moved to Spain in 2014. After spending his initial days in the youth set up of UD Almería, he moved to CD Leganes. He then moved to Nastic de Tarragona for a stint in their U-23 side before signing for Lorca FC.