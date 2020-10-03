Left Menu
Tennis-Kenin races into French Open fourth round

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin stormed into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of Romanian qualifier Irina Bara on Saturday. She only had trouble finishing it off on her own serve, most of her drop shot attempts failing in embarrassing fashion. Kenin could face a Romanian player for the third round in a row if Patricia Maria Tig beats Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro later on Saturday.

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin stormed into the fourth round of the French Open with a 6-2 6-0 demolition of Romanian qualifier Irina Bara on Saturday. The Australian Open champion lost the first two games before turning on the power and winning the remaining 12 to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros for the second time.

Bara took her chances early on and broke for 2-0 but her hopes of a major upset were shortlived as Kenin shook her early jitters to advance. She only had trouble finishing it off on her own serve, most of her drop shot attempts failing in embarrassing fashion.

Kenin could face a Romanian player for the third round in a row if Patricia Maria Tig beats Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro later on Saturday.

