Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez

Petra Kvitova required all her firepower to subdue Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez as she overcame a terrible start to win 7-5 6-3 and reach the French Open fourth round on Saturday. Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova has reached the fourth round in Paris for the fifth time and will be starting to fancy her chances with China's unseeded Shuai Zhang up next.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 03-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:32 IST
Tennis-Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez
Kvitova was caught cold on a clammy Court Suzanne Lenglen as she trailed 5-1 in the opening set against last year's French Open junior champion who played beautifully early on. Image Credit: Flickr

Petra Kvitova required all her firepower to subdue Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez as she overcame a terrible start to win 7-5 6-3 and reach the French Open fourth round on Saturday. The 30-year-old Czech struck 32 winners and needed every one of them to halt her young opponent's dream debut.

Kvitova was caught cold on a clammy Court Suzanne Lenglen as she trailed 5-1 in the opening set against last year's French Open junior champion who played beautifully early on. Kvitova had to save a set point at 1-5 and another at 3-5 before her power game really began to have an impact.

She won nine games in a row to take charge but the 5ft 4ins Fernandez, the youngest player left in the draw, never looked flustered as she continued asking questions of her fellow left-hander with clever shot-making. Fernandez recovered one break of serve in the second set and, with Kvitova showing signs of anxiety, had two more breakpoints to level the set at 4-4 but Kvitova held firm to move 5-3 ahead with a superbly-angled volley.

There was a fair amount of relief in Kvitova's expression as she hammered a winner for victory, offering some warm words to her opponent at the net. Twice Wimbledon champion Kvitova has reached the fourth round in Paris for the fifth time and will be starting to fancy her chances with China's unseeded Shuai Zhang up next.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

2,258 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported in Delhi

A total of 2,258 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths were reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the metropolis has gone up to 2,87,930, including 25,234 active cases, 2,57,224 recoveries and ...

Heavy rains lash parts of Odisha

Heavy rains in parts of Odisha, including state capital Bhubaneswar, threw life out of gear on Saturday with water-logging being reported from several areas, officials said. Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and parts of the coastal districts experience...

JMM expects treatment like younger brother from RJD in Bihar polls

With RJD which spearheads Grand Alliance in Bihar announcing that it will accommodate Jharkhand Mukti Morcha from its quota of 144 seats, the JMM on Saturday expressed hope that it would get affection like a younger brother from Lalu Prasad...

Florida senator misspeaks, claiming he tested positive

US Sen. Rick Scott said he misspoke Saturday when he said on national television that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Republican from Florida tweeted I misspoke this morning in my FoxNews interview. I was tested yesterday for COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020