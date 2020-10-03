2 goals, assist for James Rodríguez as Everton stays perfect

Left Menu
James Rodríguez scored twice and assisted fellow Colombian Yerry Mina's header as Everton beat Brighton 4-2 in the Premier League on Saturday for a fourth successive win at the start of the Premier League season. Coupled with progress in the League Cup, Everton has made its best start to a season since the 19th century with seven wins out of seven.

Everton has the leading scorer across Europe's top five leagues after Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the hosts in front in the 16th minute with his ninth goal of the season in all competitions. Image Credit: Pixbay

Everton, which last won the English championship in 1985, is top of the early standings.

Everton has the leading scorer across Europe's top five leagues after Dominic Calvert-Lewin headed the hosts in front in the 16th minute with his ninth goal of the season in all competitions. The prolific firm has earned Calvert-Lewin a first call-up to England but there was less joy for another member of Gareth Southgate's squad — goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The England No. 1 was at fault for Neal Maupay's equalizer, failing to hold Leandro Trossard's volley hammered into the turf. He was grateful to the club's Colombia connection as Rodríguez's free-kick presented Mina with his first Goodison Park goal in first-half stoppage time.

Rodríguez then took his tally to three goals since signing from Real Madrid with a pair of far-post finishes in the second half from crosses by Richarlison's replacement, Alex Iwobi, and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Yves Bissouma volleyed in a late consolation for Brighton, which has three points from four games.

