Iyer, Shaw guide DC to 18-run win over KKR
Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in an IPL match here on Saturday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Capitals with an unbeaten 88 while Prithvi Shaw made 66.
Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/29 from his four overs. Later, DC restricted KKR to 210 for eight with Anrich Nortje taking three wickets.
Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 228 for 4 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 88 not out, Prithvi Shaw 66; Andre Russell 2/29). Kolkata Knight Riders: 210 for 8 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 58, Eoin Morgan 44; Anrich Nortje 3/33).
