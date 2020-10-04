Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez

However, the 5ft 4in Fernandez never looked flustered as she continued asking questions with clever shot-making. The Canadian recovered one break of serve in the second set and, with Kvitova showing signs of anxiety, had two more break points to level the set at 4-4 but the Czech held firm to move 5-3 ahead with a superbly-angled volley.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 01:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 01:26 IST
Tennis-Kvitova survives stern test against teenager Fernandez
No wonder the 30-year-old Kvitova looked so relieved when she cracked a winner to end Fernandez's resistance after a nearly two-hour battle between the two left-handers. Image Credit: Flickr

Petra Kvitova admitted earlier this week that she did not know much about her third-round opponent Leylah Fernandez but she will not forget their first meeting after scraping into the last 16 of the French Open on Saturday.

The 7-5 6-3 scoreline looked comfortable enough but it failed to tell the story of a match in which Kvitova was pushed to the limit and required every one of the 32 winners she struck to finally quell the 18-year-old Canadian's challenge. Last year's French Open junior champion Fernandez had two set points in an opener she led 5-1 and soaked up losing nine games in a row before worrying the seventh seed again late on.

No wonder the 30-year-old Kvitova looked so relieved when she cracked a winner to end Fernandez's resistance after a nearly two-hour battle between the two left-handers. The twice Wimbledon champion has reached the fourth round in Paris for the fifth time and will be starting to fancy her chances with China's unseeded Zhang Shuai up next.

However, the Czech could so easily have gone the way of many of the other seeds as Fernandez confirmed that American Coco Gauff is not the only teenage rising star. "I definitely think she is really playing a great game," Kvitova told reporters. "She's a great mover. She makes a lot of balls, and if she has a chance, she's really going for it.

"It was really challenging today and I'm really happy I found a way even though it wasn't easy."

UNCANNY AWARENESS

From the outset, Kvitova tried to impose herself on Fernandez, who looks younger than her 18 years. But the ball kept coming back in awkward spots with Fernandez's awareness of angles and openings almost uncanny.

She had a set point at 5-1, then another at 5-3 before Kvitova's firepower began to cause some damage. The Czech roared with relief as she cut off a volley to make it 5-5 and in the next game Fernandez, the youngest player to reach the third round, showed her inexperience for the first time with a couple of double faults.

It took Kvitova nine minutes to hold serve for the set but when she secured a double break in the second set it seemed that Fernandez's resistance was broken. However, the 5ft 4in Fernandez never looked flustered as she continued asking questions with clever shot-making.

The Canadian recovered one break of serve in the second set and, with Kvitova showing signs of anxiety, had two more breakpoints to level the set at 4-4 but the Czech held firm to move 5-3 ahead with a superbly-angled volley. Kvitova hammered a winner for victory in the next game before offering some warm words to her opponent at the net.

"She told me congratulations and good luck for the future, which was very nice of her. I've admired her since I was very young," Fernandez, born in Montreal to Ecuador/Philippine parents and who lives in Florida, told reporters.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Google now lets you create and view tasks in Calendar for Android, iOS

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

Official listing showcases color variants of Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Next time it will be different, says ambitious teenager Fernandez

Having reached the third round on their French Open main draw debut, most teenagers might be content with merely pushing a two-time Grand Slam champion to the limit before losing. Not Canadas Leylah Fernandez.The left-hander, who only turne...

Britain's coronavirus cases rise sharply to record level

Britain reported 12,872 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, a record daily figure for the country, with the government blaming the jump on a reporting delay and saying the numbers in coming days would include additional cases.The governments we...

McConnell says spoke with Trump and he "sounds well"

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Saturday that he had spoken with President Donald Trump and that he sounds well. Just had another great call with POTUS. He sounds well and says hes feeling good, McConnell said on Twitter...

Ireland seeing "significant escalation" in COVID-19 cases

Ireland is seeing a significant escalation in COVID-19 infections, the acting chief medical officer said on Saturday after reporting the highest number of daily cases since late April.Like most of Europe, Ireland has seen a steady increase ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020