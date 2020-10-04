Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: Chiefs-Patriots game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

The reigning Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs' game on Sunday against the visiting New England Patriots will be rescheduled after positive COVID-19 tests impacting both teams, the NFL said on Saturday. The game will be played on either Monday or Tuesday, the NFL said in a statement while adding that both clubs are working closely with the league to evaluate multiple close contacts and perform additional testing. Sailing: Final America's Cup preparations begin as yachts arrive in New Zealand

The next America's Cup has come firmly into focus with all of the challenging syndicates' second generation hulls of the AC75 foiling monohulls expected to be in New Zealand on Sunday. British challengers INEOS Team UK said their hull arrived in Auckland on Friday while Luna Rossa expected to receive their hull on Sunday after it left Italy on Friday. Djokovic wants line judges replaced by technology

Novak Djokovic's relationship with line officials has been difficult of late and the Serbian risked their wrath again on Saturday when he suggested they were unnecessary. The 33-year-old world number one was dramatically defaulted in the U.S. Open fourth round after inadvertently hitting a female line judge in the throat with a loose ball. Lakers' Davis seizes big stage at NBA Finals

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been making the most of his first trip to the NBA Finals with a pair of spectacular performances that have left him two wins shy of a maiden championship and with a grip on the series' MVP trophy. Davis has decimated the Miami Heat defense in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and averaged 33 points and 11.5 rebounds as the Lakers jumped into a 2-0 series lead. Game Three is on Sunday. Djokovic sweeps past Galan into last 16

Top seed Novak Djokovic continued his imperious progress at the French Open with a 6-0 6-3 6-2 drubbing of Colombian Daniel Galan to effortlessly reach the last 16 for the 11th straight year on Saturday. The 33-year-old was rarely extended by his 153rd-ranked opponent and even found time to double up as a court sweeper when the match was briefly interrupted by rain. Garcia, with eyes closed, grabs share of lead in Mississippi

Sergio Garcia, seeking his first PGA Tour win since the 2017 Masters, earned a share of the third-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi on Saturday while putting with his eyes closed. Garcia, who has missed three of his last four cuts, used a sizzling stretch around the turn and steady finish to card a bogey-free, six-under-par 66 that brought him to 14 under on the week at the Country Club of Jackson. Penguins re-sign G Jarry to three-year deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins re-signed goaltender Tristan Jarry on Saturday to a three-year, $10.5 million contract. Jarry, who became an NHL All-Star for the first time in the 2019-20 season, started 31 of his 33 games and had a 2.43 goals-against average, a career best. The 25-year old also had career bests in save percentage (.921) and shutouts (three). Falcons WRs Jones, Ridley questionable vs. Packers

Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley are listed as questionable to play in Monday's game against the undefeated Green Bay Packers. Jones, 31, aggravated his ailing hamstring in Atlanta's 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 20. He sat out last Sunday's 30-26 setback to the Chicago Bears with the injury. 49ers activate WR Samuel, promote RB Hasty to roster

The San Francisco 49ers activated wide receiver Deebo Samuel from injured reserve and promoted running back JaMycal Hasty to the active roster, the team announced Saturday. The 49ers also placed defensive end Dee Ford and tight end Jordan Reed on injured reserve. Collins knocks out former champion Muguruza to reach last 16

American Danielle Collins threw the kitchen sink at former champion Garbine Muguruza to force her way into the fourth round of the French Open with a 7-5 2-6 6-4 victory on Saturday. Collins, who has very little experience on clay, was 3-0 down in the decider but battled through to set up a meeting with Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the first Arab woman to reach the last 16 at Roland Garros.