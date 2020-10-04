Learnt the flick shot from you: Padikkal tells Yuvraj

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal has said that he learnt the flick shot from Yuvraj Singh and the youngster also expressed his desire to bat with the World Cup-winning hero. Padikkal's remark came as Yuvraj praised the young left-handed batsman for his knock against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Form is temporary class is forever !@imVkohli however I haven't seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer," Yuvraj had tweeted. To this tweet, Padikkal replied: "Not competing with you paji. Learnt the flick from you. Always wanted to bat with you. Let's go."

RCB had restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The fielding of the Virat Kohli-led side was top-notch and there were amazing catches to see from Yuzvendra Chahal and Devdutt Padikkal. Chasing 155, Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a partnership of 99 runs. Padikkal was dismissed for 63 but Kohli took the side home by eight wickets as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs.

"Amazing to contribute to the win of RCB. This is what I have been looking to do in all the games, it's important that we keep winning and I keep contributing to the side. Finch has been great and early on, we are getting good partnerships, hopefully, we can do that going ahead in the tournament," Padikkal said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. RCB is currently in second place in the IPL standings with 6 points from four matches. The side will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on October 5 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)