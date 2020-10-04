Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Kosgei cruises to London Marathon win in the rain

Running her first marathon since setting the world record of 2:14.04 in Chicago a year ago, Kosgei ran alongside compatriot Ruth Chepngetich until around the 20-mile mark, when she forged clear to open a lead of about 50 metres within a couple of minutes. She then ran strongly for the rest of the race to finish around three minutes clear.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:45 IST
Athletics-Kosgei cruises to London Marathon win in the rain
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kenyan world record holder and defending champion Brigid Kosgei cruised to a dominant victory in the 40th London Marathon on Sunday, overcoming her rivals on an unfamiliar multi-lap course in relentless rain to triumph in two hours, 18.58 minutes. Running her first marathon since setting the world record of 2:14.04 in Chicago a year ago, Kosgei ran alongside compatriot Ruth Chepngetich until around the 20-mile mark, when she forged clear to open a lead of about 50 metres within a couple of minutes.

She then ran strongly for the rest of the race to finish around three minutes clear. American Sara Hall produced an incredible finish, wiping out a huge deficit over the last few hundred metres to sweep past world champion Chepngetich almost on the line to finish in 2:22.01 to the Kenyan's 2:22.05.

Wrapped in a huge coat at the finish area, the tiny Kosgei said it had been a tough day. "It was wonderful to race but we haven't been able to prepare well because of COVID, and because of the weather today it was a struggle up to the moment I finished," she said. The race, originally postponed from April because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was run over 19.8 laps of a fenced-off course in a "controlled secure biosphere" around St James's Park, with the finish line in its traditional place on The Mall. Hall's remarkable sprint finish meant she bettered her personal best by 15 seconds and meant she had 15,000 dollars to donate to the Ethiopian children's charity she is supporting with all her prize money. Kosgei won 30,000 dollars.

Eliud Kipchoge is the red-hot favourite to win the men's race on the same course later on Sunday after his main rival Kenenisa Bekele withdrew on Friday with a calf injury.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

French rescuers search for 8 people missing after floods

French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in a mountainous southeastern region after devastating floods that killed two people in...

Renewable ministry, Niti Aayog organise conference on solar cell manufacturing

To catalyse cutting-edge solar cell manufacturing in India, NITI Aayog, the New and Renewable Energy Ministry, and Invest India are organising a global symposium virtually India PV EDGE 2020 on October 6, an official statement saidThere wil...

COVID-19 infects majority of bad dreams: Study

Scientists used artificial intelligence to help analyse the dream content of close to a thousand people and found that the novel coronavirus had infected more than half of the distressed dreams reported. The study was published in the journ...

Wanted to have contemporary take on 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro': 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' director

Filmmaker Ashish R Shukla says his attempt with the latest political satire Bahut Hua Sammaan was to give a modern-day spin to the 1983 cult classic Jaane Bhi Do YaaroDirected by Kundan Shah, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro mixed comedy with themes of c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020