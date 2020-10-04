Mumbai Indians make 208/5 against Sunrisers

Mumbai Indians made 208/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here on Sunday. Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored for Mumbai with 67 off 39 balls.

Pacers Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each for Sunrisers but were expensive, especially the latter who leaked 64 runs in his first game of the season. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers conceding 22 runs in four overs, including a wicket.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 208/5 in 20 overs (De Kock 67, Pollard 25 not out, Krunal 20 not out; Rashid 1/22)..