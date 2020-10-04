KXIP win toss, opt to bat against CSK
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI.PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-10-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 19:18 IST
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and James Neesham, replacing them with Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Chris Jordan respectively.
CSK are unchanged. The Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt., wk), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Piyush Chawla.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capt., wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami..
ALSO READ
Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl vs DC; Gayle, Rahane don't make it to playing XI
IPL 13: Kings XI Punjab win toss, opt to bowl first against Delhi Capitals
IPL 13: Stoinis' 20-ball half-century guides Delhi Capitals to 157 runs against Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in Super Over in an IPL encounter on Sunday.
Kings XI Punjab face RCB in backdrop of controversial 'short run' call