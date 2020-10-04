Tennis-Zverev tested negative for COVID-19, did not consult medical services - organisers

German Alexander Zverev, who said he played his French Open fourth-round match against Italian Jannik Sinner on Sunday with a fever and difficulties breathing, tested negative for COVID-19 on Sept. 29, organisers told Reuters.

The French Tennis Federation (FFT), which runs the claycourt Grand Slam, added that Zverev, who lost in four sets, did not consult with the Roland Garros medical service before his match.

The FFT added that Zverev, the sixth seed, was notified to undergo a routine test on Sunday.