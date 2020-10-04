Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Rai beats Fleetwood in playoff to clinch Scottish Open title

Rai fired eight birdies in the final round to sign for a brilliant seven-under-par 64 and set the target at 11-under before Fleetwood finished with a 20-foot birdie putt to force extra holes at The Renaissance Club. World number 17 Fleetwood looked favourite to lift the trophy when he split the fairway from the tee back at the par-four 18th after Rai found a deep bunker.

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 23:36 IST
Golf-Rai beats Fleetwood in playoff to clinch Scottish Open title

England's Aaron Rai claimed his second European Tour title after edging out compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff at the Scottish Open on Sunday. Rai fired eight birdies in the final round to sign for a brilliant seven-under-par 64 and set the target at 11-under before Fleetwood finished with a 20-foot birdie putt to force extra holes at The Renaissance Club.

World number 17 Fleetwood looked favourite to lift the trophy when he split the fairway from the tee back at the par-four 18th after Rai found a deep bunker. But Fleetwood went on to three-putt from just off the green, while Rai rescued a par to seal his maiden Rolex Series title.

Rai's victory lifted him into the top five on the Race to Dubai standings and the top 100 in the world rankings. "It's incredible," the 25-year-old said. "I played a lot in Scotland growing up, dreamed of playing in a European Tour event in Scotland.

"To be able to play in it was incredible a couple of years ago and to be able to go still further is an incredible feeling. "Any time you're up there in the Race to Dubai, whether it's winning it, whether it's in the top three, top five, it shows a great degree of consistency with some really top results, as well."

England's Robert Rock missed out on a place in the playoff after carding a bogey on the last hole in a round of 70. Australian Lucas Herbert, whose 65 was 14 shots better than his third round, finished at nine-under alongside home favourite Marc Warren.

TRENDING

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New James Bond movie delayed; Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assaul and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health chiefs recommend return to full lockdown - RTE

Irelands National Public Health Emergency Team NPHET recommended to the government on Sunday that the country be moved to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions and return to a full lockdown, national broadcaster RTE reported.NPHET made...

FACTBOX-Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov

A look at the key facts and records of Greeces Stefanos Tsitsipas and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov before their French Open fourth-round match on Monday prefix number denotes seeding 5-STEFANOS TSITSIPASAge 22 ATP ranking 6 Highest 5Grand Slam...

PREVIEW-Tennis-Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on clayco...

Maha: Man sent to police custody for sending defence area pics to Pak WhatsApp group

A court here on Sunday remanded a man to police custody till October 9 for allegedly sharing pictures of the defence area at Deolali here in a Pakistani WhatsApp group, an official said. The accused, Sanjeev Kumar, 21, was caught by some so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020