Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Heat's Adebayo (neck), Dragic (foot) ruled out for Game 3

Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic each have been ruled out for Sunday's Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers because of injuries. The Heat confirmed the players' status less than two hours before tipoff. Miami trails the series 2-0. Chief-Patriots game rescheduled for Monday after positive COVID-19 tests

The game between the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots that was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests from both teams, has been rescheduled for Monday, the NFL said on Sunday. The game, originally set to be played on Sunday, was postponed on Saturday after Patriots starting quarterback and former league MVP Cam Newton was among the players who tested positive for the virus. Zverev plays with fever and cough in French Open defeat

German Alexander Zverev said he played with fever and breathing difficulties during his fourth-round French Open defeat to Italian teenager Jannik Sinner on Sunday, raising questions about the COVID-19 protocols at the claycourt Grand Slam. Zverev appeared to be in discomfort and was seen coughing on court during the match against Sinner and called for the doctor and trainer. He kept pointing at his throat and later took a pill. First crack appears in Kipchoge's armour of invincibility

When race commentator Steve Cram announced "this is not normal" midway through Sunday's London Marathon it was something of an understatement as Eliud Kipchoge, the most dominant performer the distance has ever seen, was finally looking mortal. An hour later, Kipchoge trailed home eighth in a time six minutes slower than his own world record and over a minute adrift of Ethiopia's Shura Kitata, who won the race after a spectacular sprint finish in two hours, 05.41 minutes. Dimitrov in uncharted territory but confident ahead of Tsitsipas clash

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov broke the third-round barrier at Roland Garros for the first time this week but knows he will need to find another gear when he takes on fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. Dimitrov grew up competing on claycourts across Europe but struggled to explain why he had to wait until his 10th French Open appearance to secure a last-16 spot. Report: NFL, NFLPA probing Titans outbreak

A Tennessee Titans player and coach tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning, ESPN reported. That brings the total positives in the organization to 18 -- nine players and nine others -- in the past week. Since the testing began, there have been 20 positive results in all in the organization. Schwartzman eases smoothly into quarter-finals

Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman continued his stealthy progress at the French Open as he reached the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-3 6-4 victory over Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Sunday. The 28-year-old claycourt specialist was simply too solid for his unseeded opponent as he reached the last eight for the second time in businesslike fashion. Thiem taken the distance by Frenchman Gaston

Austrian Dominic Thiem was made to sweat before advancing into the French Open quarter-finals as he ended Frenchman Hugo Gaston's dream run with a 6-4 6-4 5-7 3-6 6-3 victory on Sunday. The third seed, who was beaten by claycourt master Rafael Nadal in the final of the last two editions, was clearly frustrated against the resourceful 20-year-old but pulled through to set up a clash with Argentine 12th seed Diego Schwartzman. Ethiopia's Kitata sprints to London Marathon win as Kipchoge suffers rare defeat

Ethiopia's Shura Kitata outsprinted Kenya's Vincent Kipchumba to win a thrilling London Marathon on Sunday as world record holder Eliud Kipchoge faded late in the race to suffer his first defeat since 2013. In cold, wet conditions, Kitata edged clear to win in a relatively slow two hours, 05.41 minutes. A's tab Bassitt to open ALDS vs. Astros

Right-hander Chris Bassitt will be on the mound Monday when the Oakland Athletics open the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles. Oakland manager Bob Melvin said Bassitt will be followed by left-hander Sean Manaea in Game 2.