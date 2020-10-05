Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Padikkal is batting with maturity beyond his years, says Simon Katich

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has praised Devdutt Padikkal for his "mature" batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:25 IST
IPL 13: Padikkal is batting with maturity beyond his years, says Simon Katich
RCB head coach Simon Katich. (Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Simon Katich has praised Devdutt Padikkal for his "mature" batting in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB had restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs on Saturday. Chasing 155, Virat Kohli and Padikkal stitched together a partnership of 99 runs. Padikkal was dismissed for 63 but Kohli took the side home as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs.

Padikkal played a crucial role in the team's eight-wicket win over Royals be it in fielding or batting. Katich said Padikkal is surrounded by a lot of people from whom he can learn to a great extent. "He's surrounded by a lot of experience at the top of our order so if he is unsure about the situation he's got lots of guidance out there," said Katich in a video posted on RCB's twitter handle.

"I think he's complimenting the other guys at the crease in terms of when he needs to go when de doesn' have to. He's batting with the maturity beyond his years at the moment and it's great to see that," he added. Padikkal has been in fine form. The left-handed batsman has scored 174 runs for the RCB in this year's IPL at an average of 43.50. Padikkal had also scored his third half-century of the season against the Royals

"It's been enjoyable you know they have so much experience so much knowledge. It's so much fun to be around them and I am learning so much every day and I am very very happy about it," said Padikkal RCB is currently in third place in the IPL standings with 6 points from four matches. The side next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen' -FT

Report: Ex-pitcher Haeger, wanted by police, kills self

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK technical failure in COVID-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

A technical failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey said on Monday.Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunday...

UK technical failure in COVID-19 testing data system now fixed, minister says

A technical failure in Englands COVID-19 testing data system has now been fixed and should not be repeated, Work and Pensions Secretary Thrse Coffey said on Monday. Britain reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to a record 22,961 on Sunda...

Cineworld suspends operations at UK, U.S. theatres, impacting 45,000 jobs

Cineworld said on Monday it would temporarily shut its movie theatres in the United States and the UK, a move that would impact 45,000 jobs, as it deals with a significant downturn in the industry brought on by the coronavirus crisis.The wo...

Wizz Air passenger numbers down 59% in September

Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air said passenger numbers were down 59 in September compared to the same month last year as the second surge of coronavirus infections across Europe holds back travel. Wizz said that this September it flew 60 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020