IPL 13: We know we are in for tough game against Delhi Capitals, says Mike Hesson

Mike Hesson, the Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has said that the match against Delhi Capitals will be a tough one, as the Shreyas Iyer-led team has quality players. Both RCB and Delhi Capitals have won three matches each in the tournament, and whoever wins this contest, will go to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings.

"We know we are in for a tough game. We are familiar with the Dubai wicket. The way they (Delhi) are structured, they look to come hard at you. They have some good spinners, Ashwin and Mishra are bowling nicely, I think it's their pace that will challenge us," Hesson said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of RCB. "Throughout the four games, we have done all different disciplines well, Virat Kohli and de Villiers at three and four certainly helps. I think the game against Rajasthan Royals was very clinical and if we play another game like that, we will ourselves a good chance. Different people have stood up for us in different games, we are not reliant on the same people," he added.

RCB has beaten SunRisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Rajasthan Royals in this year's tournament. Skipper Virat Kohli finally came back to form against Rajasthan Royals as he played an unbeaten knock of 72 runs to take RCB home by eight wickets. "Delhi are a very good team, they have been progressing well over the last few years, they got into the playoffs last year, they are very good Indian and overseas talent. We know it will be a great match, I know the incentive is there to take the top spot in the IPL standings," head coach Simon Katich said.

"I think in the game against Rajasthan, we improved our sharpness in the field, we took some good catches. I don't think we haven't played a perfect game yet, Rajasthan match was close to a perfect game. The spirit stood out for us in the games which were close, the boys have never given up and it was a good thing to see," he added. Delhi Capitals has so far defeated Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders in this year's tournament.

Both RCB and Delhi Capitals will lock horns later today at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)