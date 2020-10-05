Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra doubtful for RCB game due to finger injury

In what is undoubtedly a big blow for Delhi Capitals, leg-spinner Amit Mishra is a doubtful starter for them in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:30 IST
IPL 13: Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra doubtful for RCB game due to finger injury
Delhi Capitals' spinner Amit Mishra in action against KKR at Sharjah (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

By Baidurjo Bhose In what is undoubtedly a big blow for Delhi Capitals, leg-spinner Amit Mishra is a doubtful starter for them in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The spinner injured his finger during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday in the middle of what was a quality display of spin bowling on the placid Sharjah wicket. Speaking to ANI, a DC official said that scans were conducted on his finger on Sunday and he is doubtful for Monday's game but reports are awaited.

"He hurt his bowling finger and scans have been done to gauge the extent of the injury. The reports are to come in, but he is doubtful for today's game against RCB. Obviously a blow as he has been in good rhythm, but considering how he has been bowling, the team would definitely want to not risk him," the official said. One of the most experienced campaigners in the IPL, Mishra had looked in fine form and was almost unplayable in Sharjah even as other bowlers have struggled on the ground due to the short boundaries. In fact, the way Mishra dismissed Shubman Gill is stuff legends are made of.

But it was in his very first over against KKR that he hurt his bowling finger in an effort to grab a return catch from Nitish Rana's bat. While Mishra dived to catch the ball, he ended up hurting his finger in the process. While he did dismiss Gill in his very next over -- after giving away just two runs in his first over -- it was after four more deliveries that the physio had to walk in with the magic spray to check on his finger, which was bothering him.

Mishra did not bowl any further in the match and his absence was felt by skipper Shreyas Iyer who made it clear in the post-match presentation when he said: "Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game in T20s and especially here in Sharjah." (ANI)

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Two rockets fall in Baghdad, no casualties - Iraq military

Iraqs military said in a statement on Monday that two Katyusha rockets had fallen late on Sunday in Baghdads Jadiriya area, near the heavily fortified Green Zone, without causing any casualties.One of the rockets landed near the Babylon hot...

Eva Mendes says she'd 'rather be at home' with Ryan Gosling 'than anywhere else in the world'

American actor Eva Mendes recently dished on her love for husband Ryan Gosling and said that she likes spending time with her man. The 46-year-old actor shared a gorgeous throwback photo of herself running on a beach and joked that she went...

Lowest September UK new car sales for two decades

British new car registrations fell to their lowest level for a September in more than two decades, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit the sector, an industry group said on Monday.There is normally strong demand in September as it ...

Ukraine expects new jump in coronavirus cases later this week

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Ukraine could exceed 5,000 later this week, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Monday. Ukraine reported a record of 4,661 new cases on Saturday, but the number fell to 4,140 cases on Sunday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020