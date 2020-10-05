HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1054 SIEGEMUND PASSES BADOSA TEST

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund beat Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed's best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago. 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later. Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later.