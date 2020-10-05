Left Menu
De Kock never stopped believing in his ability: MI fielding coach

"It was nice to see him go on and forge a good partnership with Ishan (Kishan) and set the foundation for those destructive boys to come in the end," he added. According to the fielding coach, it was a complete performance by the team in the last game.

Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock, who roared back to form with a breezy half-century after an indifferent run, "never stopped believing" in his ability, said the team's fielding coach James Pamment on Monday. The seasoned South African made a 39-ball 67 as MI recorded a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Sunday.

"We all know the quality that Quinton possess, so I'm not saying that it was just a matter of time, but you have to still work extremely hard. "You still have to believe in yourself and he never stopped believing in his ability to be effective for the team," Pamment said in a video shared on MI's official Twitter handle.

De Kock's knock laid the foundation for MI's imposing total of 208 for five against SRH. "It was nice to see him go on and forge a good partnership with Ishan (Kishan) and set the foundation for those destructive boys to come in the end," he added.

According to the fielding coach, it was a complete performance by the team in the last game. "It's an excellent win, to travel to Sharjah for the first time and to pick up a win, against strong team. We have won two in a row. "To do it in the manner we did, with a very consistent batting performance, good bowling performance and good fielding performance, it is very satisfying," added the fielding coach.

He also lauded the team's fielding effort, particularly the catches taken by Ishan and Rahul Chahar. "It is very easy I guess for the fielding coach to claim compliments, when players pull off moments of brilliance, but it's the work that they do. "Ishan is a wicket-keeper, so you expect him to be able to dive and take a catch, but I thought the composure that Rahul Chahar showed, under a high ball was outstanding.

"That was a brilliant moment for us and Ishan's catch of David Warner tipped the game a little more in our balance. "So it was a big moment. We do work hard and we do challenge the boys, but it's them doing the work, so it's them that takes the glory not us," he added.

The defending champions take on Rajasthan Royals in their next game here on Tuesday..

