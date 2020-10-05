We need to stick together, bounce back: James Milner after Liverpool's humiliating defeat

After suffering a humiliating defeat against Aston Villa, Liverpool's James Milner exuded confidence that his side will bounce back. Milner took to Instagram and wrote: "Nowhere near the level needed yesterday. We need to stand up, take everything on the chin, stick together and bounce back...and we will."

Liverpool's 100 percent winning start to the season was brought to an end as they were beaten 7-2 at Villa Park on Sunday. Mohamed Salah scored both the goals for Liverpool during the match.

Whereas, Ollie Watkins, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, and Jack Grealish netted for Aston Villa. Watkins registered a hat-trick while Grealish scored twice. As a result of this loss, Liverpool has slipped to the fifth position in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. The club will next take on Everton on Saturday, October 17. (ANI)