HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1320 TSITSIPAS EASES PAST DIMITROV Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 victory over Bulgaria's number 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:01 IST
Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT): 1320 TSITSIPAS EASES PAST DIMITROV

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 victory over Bulgaria's number 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov. 1310 RUBLEV SEALS COMEBACK WIN

Hamburg Open champion Andrey Rublev recovered from a slow start to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 7-6(3). The 13th seeded Russian won 11 of the last 14 points to reach his maiden Roland Garros quarter-final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas v Grigor Dimitrov 1054 SIEGEMUND PASSES BADOSA TEST

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund beat Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed's best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago. 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later. Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later.

