IPL 13: Shaw impresses Tendulkar as Kohli almost applies saliva on ball

Delhi Capitals batsman Prithvi Shaw impressed former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar with an 'incredible shot' during the ongoing game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here at Dubai International Stadium on Monday. After being asked to bat first by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Delhi openers Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan provided a promising start for the side.

In the third over, Shaw smashed speedster Navdeep Saini to a six over extra cover. Commenting on that shot, Tendulkar termed it 'incredible'. While in the same over before the six, Kohli fielded the ball at short-cover and was instinctively about to apply saliva on the ball, made eye-contact with an umpire and sheepishly grinned raising his arm to apologise.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, International Cricket Council came out with a fresh set of rules and that includes the saliva ban. "What an incredible shot by @PrithviShaw there! A million dollar reaction by @imVkohli after almost applying saliva on the ball. Sometimes instincts takeover!" Tendulkar tweeted.

Prithvi played a knock of 42 off 23 balls including two sixes and five fours. He was picked by Mohammed Siraj in the seventh over.