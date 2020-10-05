Stoinis, Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against RCB

Left Menu
His innings was laced with five boundaries and two maximums. The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28-balls) and Shaw put up a 68-run stand and looked to go the distance before the RCB bowlers made a splendid comeback.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:39 IST
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis cracked a blistering 53 while Prithvi Shaw smashed 42 runs to take Delhi Capitals to a competitive 196 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Stoinis, who was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, made RCB pay for the mistake as he raced to his 53 in just 26 balls, hitting two towering sixes and six fours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Shaw, however, missed what would have been a well-deserved half-century. Invited to bat, Shaw provided a blazing start, hitting three fours off pacer Isuru Udana in the game's very first over. His innings was laced with five boundaries and two maximums.

The opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28-balls) and Shaw put up a 68-run stand and looked to go the distance before the RCB bowlers made a splendid comeback. Mohammed Siraj provided the first breakthrough for his team by removing the dangerous looking Shaw. After Udana accounted for Dhawan, young Devdutt Padikkal pulled off an excellent catch at the boundary to dismiss DC's in-form skipper Shreyas Iyer (11).

Stoinis and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately got into the recovery act. The duo stitched an 89-run partnership. Shimron Hetmyer also played a short cameo, the Guyanese hitting a six in the last over. Siraj (2/34 in 4 overs) was the most impressive bowler for RCB as he picked the key wickets off Shaw and Pant. After an expensive first over, Chahal pulled things back but couldn't provide a breakthrough for his team.

Playing in place of Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali (1/21) and Udana (1/40) claimed a wicket each, while Washington Sundar (0/20 in four overs) was the most economical.

