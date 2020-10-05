Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICC forging ahead with World Test Championship despite virus

Bangladesh, for example, has seen matches against Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand postponed, and recent attempts to revive a three-test tour of Sri Lanka failed because the countries' two cricket boards couldn't agree to a 14-day mandatory quarantine period. Harrison said England was keen to stage the final and that the ICC's preference would be that it took place at Lord's, where the 50-over World Cup final was staged last year.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:14 IST
ICC forging ahead with World Test Championship despite virus
ICC logo Image Credit: ANI

Cricket's global governing body is forging ahead with plans to stage an inaugural World Test Championship final in 2021, despite the disruption caused to the international game by the coronavirus outbreak. The International Cricket Council devised the championship to give some context to dozens of test series taking place around the world every year, finally giving the five-day game its own standalone showpiece to go with World Cup finals in the ODI and T20 formats.

Having been forced to cancel its inaugural competition in both 2013 and '17, there were concerns the ICC would shelve its latest attempts to hold the WTC final next year because of so many test series being called off amid the pandemic. The World Twenty20 finals, scheduled for October this year, have already been canceled. However, Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said he has been notified by the ICC that the WTC final is "proceeding as scheduled." "Now they are working out what to do with the points from the series that haven't been played," Harrison said on Monday. "And how to distribute those points, which is obviously going to be completely material in terms of who ends up playing in that final." The nine test countries playing the competition were scheduled to play six series home and away over a two-year period starting in 2019. The top two teams in the standings would then meet in the final in June 2021. These are currently India and Australia.

While England, India and Pakistan have played four series each, four countries — Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh — have only played two. Australia and New Zealand have played three series each. With coronavirus restrictions in place globally and varying from country to country, all fixtures are unlikely to take place. Bangladesh, for example, has seen matches against Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka and New Zealand postponed, and recent attempts to revive a three-test tour of Sri Lanka failed because the countries' two cricket boards couldn't agree to a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

Harrison said England was keen to stage the final and that the ICC's preference would be that it took place at Lord's, where the 50-over World Cup final was staged last year. "It's the home of cricket on an international level, and it certainly has a role to play in the positioning of Test cricket," Harrison said. "But we are talking about a COVID environment and when you put COVID into a negotiations like this, it changes everything.

"If you are taking part in that fixture and you have potentially two neutral teams playing a world final in the U.K., I'm pretty sure you'd want to know you are safe and protected when it comes to the health environment you are heading into." After successfully hosting test, ODI and T20 matches in isolated environments across the English summer, the ECB faces a challenging task arranging England's winter fixtures. It is hoped England can travel to South Africa, Sri Lanka and India over the next seven months, but Harrison said the relationship between the governments and cricket boards in those countries were different to that in England. "Not everyone enjoys the collaborative relationship we have enjoyed with our government this year in order to secure waivers for elite sportspeople coming into this country," he said.

"What I want to say is that we will not sign off plans that we are not comfortable with in terms of the health and wellbeing of our players and staff." The ECB's chief medical officer, Nick Peirce, said there was a concern that players and staff being moved between "endless bubbles" could affect people's mental health. "More importantly I don't think what's helpful will be the imposed prolonged quarantines or unknown ways in which governments will handle a positive test or people who have come from a perceived high-risk country," Peirce said.

"And, unfortunately, Britain is escalating in terms of the way it's perceived is a risk." The ECB said it lost about 100 million pounds (USD 127 million) because of the coronavirus this year, leading to a 20 per cent cut in its workforce. Harrison said the financial impact for 2021 could be as much as 200 million pounds (USD 254 million) if home and away tours are disrupted.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Spinach- good for Popeye as well as the planet!

Spinach, the hearty, green vegetable chock full of nutrients, doesnt just provide energy in humans but it also has potential to help power fuel cells, according to a new paper by researchers in AUs Department of Chemistry. Spinach, when con...

Netanyahu speaks to Modi; emphasises on continued cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi spoke on Monday and agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on handling the coronavirus pandemic and to hold a digital conference on innovation in the field ...

Sri Lanka's ex-resident appears before panel probing Easter Sunday attacks

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena on Monday appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the Easter Sunday attacks and denied he was privy to prior intelligence on the deadly terror strikes. Nine suicide bom...

Cambodia denies new speculation about Chinese base plans

Cambodias government on Monday officially denied suggestions that its demolition of a US-funded facility at one of its naval bases is a signal that China will be granted basing privileges there, saying the work only involves planned infrast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020