Soccer-United bring in Telles, Bayern make double move

United expected to be among the busiest on Deadline Day, signed Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Porto while European champions Bayern signed right back Bouna Sarr from Olympique de Marseille and brought back Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus. United's 6-1 thrashing at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has increased the pressure on chief executive Ed Woodward to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some new options, with attacking full back Telles now joining Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek.

European clubs entered the final stretch of the transfer window on Monday with Manchester United and Bayern Munich making the early moves. United expected to be among the busiest on Deadline Day, signed Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Porto while European champions Bayern signed right back Bouna Sarr from Olympique de Marseille and brought back Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on loan from Juventus.

United's 6-1 thrashing at home by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday has increased the pressure on chief executive Ed Woodward to give manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer some new options, with attacking full back Telles now joining Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek. "He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad," said Solskjaer.

United are also expected to sign 33-year-old Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent, after leaving Paris St Germain. England winger Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund was the Old Trafford club's number one target but there are no signs of a late breakthrough in that chase.

United are also reported to be keen on 18-year-old Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri, who plays for Penarol in his homeland. Everton, who have had a 100% start to the season and lead the Premier League, added another defender to their squad with centre-back Ben Godfrey joining from Norwich City.

Media reports suggested Arsenal could make one of the most expensive deals of the day with a move for Atletico Madrid's Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey. Arsenal's Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira could move in the opposite direction on loan. The right back position had long been a focus for Bayern, who won the Bundesliga and Champions League last season and the 28-year-old Sarr joins from Marseille on a four year contract.

"Bouna Sarr is a dynamic right back who fits in very well with the way we approach our game. He'll help us in an important position," said Bayern's board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic. Douglas Costa left Bayern for Juve three years ago and will add to the clubs already impressive options in the wide areas.

In Spain, new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is also keen to bring in a central defender and another striker to replace Luis Suarez who has joined Atletico Madrid. Ousmane Dembele would need to leave if Barca were to be able to clear space for another forward with Olympique Lyonnais' Dutchman Memphis Depay known to be a favourite of Koeman's.

Manchester City's Spanish defender Eric Garcia has been linked with a move back to Barcelona all through the window. Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has been insistent that he is happy with his squad, after off-loading forward Gareth Bale back to Tottenham on loan.

In Italy, the biggest move of the day is Juventus signing Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa. Napoli signed striker Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on loan, re-uniting with manager Gennaro Gattuso, who was at AC Milan when the Frenchman spent a spell on loan at the San Siro.

Milan have been linked with Strasbourg defender Mohamed Simakan while Fiorentina are also looking to France with Antonio Barreca of AS Monaco, on loan at Genoa last season, a target.

