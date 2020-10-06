Tennis-Zverev says he has tested negative for COVID-19

German Alexander Zverev said he tested negative for COVID-19 after playing sick with a fever and breathing difficulties in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday. "I received the result today. It's negative. I don't have COVID-19," Zverev, who lost in fourth set to Italian Jannik Sinner, told Eurosport on Monday.

"I've been better. I have a cold. You can also have it during the COVID-19 period. We've been playing at eight degrees and drizzle for two weeks. "It is normal that the body is tired. I haven't had a real break after the U.S. Open either. This is my typical cold. I know it already. I have a bit of a sore throat, then a cold and my nose is full followed at night by fever maybe. The fever was 37.6 (Celsius)."

French Open organisers on Sunday said that Zverev's previous test dated back to Sept. 29 and that Zverev did not consult with tournament doctors despite experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. They added that his next routine COVID-19 test was scheduled for Sunday.

Zverev said there was no obligation for him to check in with Roland Garros doctors. "There was no obligation to indicate whether one was ill or not," the 23-year-old said.

World number one Novak Djokovic said he would not be against organisers checking body temperature prior to matches, which is not the case at the French Open. "Really, honestly, I don't know how he feels, what is going on, whether they should have the temperature checks," he said.

"I wouldn't mind. I mean, I don't have anything against that. Why not? If that allows I guess the medical team here in Roland Garros and organisation to have a better idea of whether someone is having symptoms that could be related to this virus, then okay, fine."