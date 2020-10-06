Left Menu
WRAPUP 1-HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day nine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-10-2020 03:34 IST
World number one Novak Djokovic reached his 11th consecutive French Open quarter-final on Monday, while Czech Petra Kvitova underlined her title credentials. Djokovic, whose only title at Roland Garros came in 2016, was tested throughout by Russian Karen Khachanov but the Serb prevailed in a 6-4 6-3 6-3 win.

Greek Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas saved two set points in a hard-fought 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 win over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. Tsitsipas will next face Andrey Rublev in a rematch of last month's Hamburg final, where the Russian beat Tsitsipas in three sets.

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta moved into the last eight of the claycourt major only for the second time in his career, defeating German qualifier Daniel Altmaier 6-2 7-5 6-2. Seventh seed Kvitova reached her first quarter-final on the Parisian clay in eight years as she dispatched China's Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4.

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin also progressed to the next round, rallying from a set down to beat home favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1. READ MORE:

French Open order of play on Tuesday Highlights of the ninth day at the French Open, the final Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Monday (all times GMT):

1830 KENIN PASSES FERRO TEST Fourth seed Sofia Kenin rallied from a set down to beat local favourite Fiona Ferro 2-6 6-2 6-1 and reach her first French Open quarter-final.

1620 DJOKOVIC POWERS PAST KHACHANOV World number one Novak Djokovic struck 44 winners to put away Russia's Karen Khachanov 6-4 6-3 6-3 and reach his 14th quarter-final at Roland Garros.

1320 TSITSIPAS EASES PAST DIMITROV Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes the first Greek player to reach the French Open quarter-finals with a 6-3 7-6(9) 6-2 victory over Bulgaria's number 18 seed Grigor Dimitrov.

1310 RUBLEV SEALS COMEBACK WIN Hamburg Open champion Andrey Rublev recovered from a slow start to beat Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-7(4) 7-5 6-4 7-6(3).

The 13th seeded Russian won 11 of the last 14 points to reach his maiden Roland Garros quarter-final. 1054 SIEGEMUND PASSES BADOSA TEST

Unseeded German Laura Siegemund beat Spaniard Paula Badosa 7-5 6-2 to reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. 1035 KVITOVA POWERS PAST ZHANG

Double Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova made short work of China's Zhang Shuai, winning 6-2 6-4 to make the last eight. The Czech seventh seed's best finish at Roland Garros was reaching the semi-finals eight years ago. 0908 PLAY UNDERWAY AT ROLAND GARROS

Action began at Roland Garros on a cloudy day with the temperature hovering around 12 degrees Celsius (53.6°F). Rain is expected later. Top seed Novak Djokovic meets Karen Khachanov of Russia and Grigor Dimitrov faces fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas later.

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

