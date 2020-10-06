Soccer-Atletico confirm sale of Partey to Arsenal

Left Menu
Premier League side Arsenal completed the biggest move of transfer deadline day as they secured the 50 million euro ($58.90 million) signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Monday. "La Liga on Monday informed Atletico Madrid at 23:28 that representatives from Arsenal arrived at the footballing body's headquarters looking to meet Thomas Partey's release clause," read a statement on Aletico's website just before the midnight CET deadline.

Premier League side Arsenal completed the biggest move of transfer deadline day as they secured the 50 million euro ($58.90 million) signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Monday.

"La Liga on Monday informed Atletico Madrid at 23:28 that representatives from Arsenal arrived at the footballing body's headquarters looking to meet Thomas Partey's release clause," read a statement on Aletico's website just before the midnight CET deadline. "Thus, the player has unilaterally ended his work contract that he had signed with the club through to 30 June 2023."

Under La Liga rules all players must have a buyout clause in their contracts and any club wishing to activate it must deposit the full amount with the Spanish league, who release the player's registration before passing the fee onto the selling club. Partey, 27, joined the Spanish side's youth academy in 2012 and has gone on to establish himself as an integral part of Diego Simeone's side since making his debut in 2015.

In a separate deal, Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreria has joined Atleti on a season-long loan deal, while out-of-favour Frenchman Matteo Guendouzi also left the Emirates Stadium for Hertha Berlin on loan. ($1 = 0.8490 euros)

